Celebrations as Punjab Scraps Mattewara Project: Why Did It Lead to Protests?

When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in the Opposition in Punjab, they protested the ambitious Mattewara textile park project that the Congress had sought to put in place.

At that time, Bhagwant Mann, the current Chief Minister of Punjab, had addressed a press conference opposing the project and had lamented how the Congress leaders "live in farmhouses in Siswan (a reference to Captain Amarinder Singh) but want to acquire land of Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest... Just like the Modi government, they are using the COVID-19 lockdown to snatch away land from people.”

Interestingly, once in power, the AAP and Mann went back on their word. During the Punjab Assembly session on 28 June, Mann announced that the government will set up an industrial project across 1,000 acres of land in Mattewara. He claimed that the proposed textile park will not pollute the Sutlej river.