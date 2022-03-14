Maharashtra Govt Announces Plan to Eliminate Carbon Emissions in Mumbai by 2050

The Maharashtra government announced plans on Sunday, 13 March, to eliminate carbon emissions in Mumbai by 2050, making it the first city in South Asia to have such a timeline.

According to the plan, several changes will be initiated in the management of energy, air, water, green spaces, waste, and transport in the city.

"We don't have the luxury of time," Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, since by the year 2050, sea levels are expected to rise to such an extent that several areas inhabited by the poor in Mumbai, such as slums and fishing villages, will come under water.