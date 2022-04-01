International day of Mine Awareness 2022- History, Significance & Theme

International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action is celebrated on 8 April every year. This day was approved by the UN, General assembly on 8 December 2005.

The celebration of this day aims to raise awareness about landmines, ask for assistance in mine action works and slowly progress towards its eradication. The mine action community plays a significant role and is led by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

This day aims to ask the UN and other relevant organizations to come together and ask for the development of policies in places where mine actions and explosive war tail ends pose a threat to the life of common people.

Let's know more about the history and significance of International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action.