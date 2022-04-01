International day of Mine Awareness 2022- History, Significance & Theme

International day of Mine Awareness 2022
(Image: iStock)
International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action is celebrated on 8 April every year. This day was approved by the UN, General assembly on 8 December 2005.
The celebration of this day aims to raise awareness about landmines, ask for assistance in mine action works and slowly progress towards its eradication. The mine action community plays a significant role and is led by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).
This day aims to ask the UN and other relevant organizations to come together and ask for the development of policies in places where mine actions and explosive war tail ends pose a threat to the life of common people.
Let's know more about the history and significance of International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action.
Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, also known as Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction was opened for signature in 1997 and 164 countries have ratified it since then.
It was on 8 December 2005 that UN General Assembly declared that 4 April will be observed as International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action every year globally.
For twenty years UNMAS has been working towards the need of the affected people and eliminating the threats of explosive hazards to the humanitarians, civilians, and peacekeepers. They are able to do this with continuous assistance from other relevant organizations and states.
The celebration of this day aims to provide a world free of landmines and explosive remnants of war- so that individuals and communities can survive in a safe environment and the needs of the victims are taken care of.
Twelve UN Departments and Offices of the Secretariat, specialized agencies, funds, and programs play a significant role in 30 countries and 3 territories while working on mine action programs.
Mine action helps the peacekeepers carry out patrols, assists humanitarian agencies, and for ordinary citizens to survive in a fearless environment where they keep worrying about risking their life for one small mistake.
The theme for International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance for Mine Action 2022 is “Safe Ground, Safe Steps, Safe Home.”
This theme aims to celebrate the achievements of the Global Mine action community which include the beginning of the campaign International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) in 1992, the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997, and the achievements of the UN state members after the Mine Ban Convention came into force in 1999.
This theme also highlights the work that still needs to be completed.
“Safe Ground” is a global campaign “turning minefields into playing fields,” which was launched by the Secretary-General of the UN in 2019, and aimed at clearing the Earth of landmines and other explosive hazards to ensure a safe environment for development.
“Safe Steps” describes the process in which deminers walk into the contaminated areas and apply new technology to remove explosive hazards.
“Safe Home” refers to the personal security of individuals and communities in post-conflict settings.
