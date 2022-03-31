Rowghat Iron Ore Mining Illegal, Has No Gram Sabha Consent: Chhattisgarh Tribals

The Rowghat Mining Affected Villagers, via a press release issued on Wednesday, 30 March, said that the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) had received permission from the environment ministry to mine 3 lakh tonnes of iron ore per year in January 2022. They claimed that the BSP had also received permission to transport it through the roads, but that till date, the villages affected by the mining had not given their consent for the project, thereby making it 'illegal'.