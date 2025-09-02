SC Curbs Overage Cars in Delhi Again: Why Vehicular Emissions Can’t Be Ignored

Nearly four months after the Supreme Court passed an interim order effectively pausing the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years plying on Delhi roads, it has issued a clarification.

Coercive action can and will be taken against vehicles that meet emission standards below Bharat Stage (BS)-IV, the apex court said on 17 December, Wednesday.

The earlier order was issued following public backlash against the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s order to deny fuel to deregistered diesel and petrol vehicles starting 1 July.

At the time, it was peak monsoon in Delhi, and the skies were largely free of smog. With the onset of winter, , however, air quality has steadily deteriorated, with AQI levels fluctuating between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories since November.