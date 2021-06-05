Odisha’s Mangrove Forests Are in Grave Peril, We Must Protect Them

Nature restores itself but, with a vengeance. And playing with nature has to have its repercussions in the shape of climatic ravages, for which history may not forgive us.

Odisha, 21 years back, was hit by the unprecedented rage of nature in the shape of the super cyclone, that halted life for 36 hours in almost 14 districts. The eye of the storm was in a place called Ersama in Jagatsinghpur district.