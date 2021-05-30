Ground Report: Cyclone ‘Yaas’ Destroyed Homes & Livelihood of Many

Video Editor: Mohd Irshad
Producer: Zijah Sherwani
Suryakant Santra shudders when he thinks of the moment when, the brick kiln he was working in erupted like a volcano during the severe Cyclone Yaas, on Wednesday, 26 May.
The 22-year-old who stays at Kamalpur village off Shyampur block in Howrah district of West Bengal has been a brick kiln worker for the past three years. But had never witnessed something like that before, “It was like a volcano erupting out of the kiln when the ferocious cyclone, along with heavy rainfall and strong winds, hit our village. I rushed out to save my life.”
But he is not alone. Over 20,000 workers employed in 300 brick kilns in Shyampur block have lost their livelihood at one stroke, as a chunk of the units have sustained severe damage, in the cyclone that ravaged West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand on 26 May.
Situated on the bank of the river Rupnaryan bordering East Medinipur and Howrah district, most of the people in Shyampur block work as daily labourers in brick kilns, earning Rs 400 per day after toiling for eight hours.
Villagers in Shyampur block who reside close to the river have horrific tales of the storm that turned their lives upside down. They claim that the fury was fiercer than cyclone Amphan that had hit Bengal last year.
Kumkum Kabri’s eldest son had gone to the fields but he rushed to a safe place just in time. She cries while thanking God that her son is safe but all her savings are lost.
Jharna Samanta, 35, a homemaker almost broke down while recollecting the moment when the cyclone struck.
The cyclone has caused severe damage to the coastal areas of Bengal and Odisha before moving to Jharkhand. Several thousands of trees and houses have been destroyed in various parts of Bengal, besides the loss of livestock.
Villagers whose houses have collapsed during the cyclone have been relocated to schools and offered food and water.
Twenty-five-year-old Asmita Das has been relocated to a primary school at Purulpura village in Shyampur. She requests a long-term solution, as she has no place to go back to after the administration’s free aid ends.
Doctors say that bleaching powder and other material have been distributed in the affected areas to stop the spread of vector-borne diseases.
Shyampur block of Howrah district has 10 Gram Panchayats and 28 Health Centres, which were prepared in advance for relief work. Cyclone Yaas has disrupted the power supply in almost 14 districts in Bengal, including the Kamalpur Rural Hospital at Shyampur.
Published: 30 May 2021