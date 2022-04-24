Andhra Pradesh: Electric Bike Battery Explosion Kills Man; Injures Wife, 2 Kids

A day after a 40-year-old man purchased a new scooter, the battery exploded inside his home in Vijayawada, while it was on charge on Saturday, 23 April. The fire from the explosion killed the man and injured his wife and children.

The victim, K Siva Kumar, was charging the battery of his Boom Corbett 14 Scooter inside his house, where the explosion took place.

According to the police, his wife suffered severe burns and is in the hospital while his children were injured but are stable.