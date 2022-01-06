Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge To Launch In India Today

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Features:

One of the most exciting features about the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is that it is likely to be one of the first phones in India to be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. In fact, the phone gets its name ' Hypercharge' from its super fast charging capability with 120W fast charging.

What's more is that according to the claims made by Xiaomi, the 11i Hypercharge will be able to charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.