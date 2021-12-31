Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Revealed
The price of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is said to be between Rs 25000 and Rs 30000
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set for its next launch, the 11i Hypercharge smartphone with an impressive 120W fast charging capability.
Customers will be happy to know that Xiaomi has revealed the price of the smartphone just days before its official launch, scheduled for 6 January 2022.
Up until now, there have only been speculations about the smartphone's features and specifications. This is the first time that the price of the latest offering by Xiaomi is also being revealed.
According to the most recent report by Today Tech, Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy, has confirmed that the phone is likely to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. This puts the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in competition with other stellar phones in the category from companies like OnePlus, Samsung, and others.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Features:
One of the most exciting features about the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is that it is likely to be one of the first phones in India to be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. In fact, the phone gets its name ' Hypercharge' from its super fast charging capability with 120W fast charging.
What's more is that according to the claims made by Xiaomi, the 11i Hypercharge will be able to charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.
Besides this, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with Dimensity 920 processor is also expected to include up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, some reports suggest that this might be the only variant of the new Xiaomi phone as well. Nevertheless, the phone is still said to have a 4,500 mAh battery, which is going to be a deciding factor for a lot of customers.
On the flipside, there are rumours about how the new Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is simply a re-branded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G that made its debut in late 2021 in China. Therefore, if these reports are true, one can expect the upcoming Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to have a similar 6.67 inch AMOLED FHD+ display amongst other features.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Camera
Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will include a triple camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary shooter. The other sensors will include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. In addition to this, Xiaomi is also said to have included a 16MP front-facing camera, just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.
If the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge makes its debut on 6 January 2022, it will be the first phone from Xiaomi in 2022 in India.
For more updates on the smartphone, please check this space regularly as well as visit the official website of Xiaomi at mi.com/in.
