XGMT 2023 Results to be out Today; Know Major Details here

XGMT 2023 result details here
(Photo: iStock)
XIM University is all set to release the XGMT 2023 result today, 3 February 2023. The candidates who appeared for the XGMT exam can check and download the result on the official website at xim.edu.in.
The candidates appeared for the XGMT exam on 29 January and they will get access to the results today. The candidates will have to enter their credentials to login including the XU ID and date of birth. Candidates who qualify the XGMT exam will be eligible for the selection process which includes GD, PI and WAT.
XIM University will release the XGMT results via a login portal. Candidates will have to enter the below-mentioned login credentials to check and download the XGMT scorecard
XU ID/Application ID
Date of birth
Candidates will have to check all the details mentioned on the XGMT scorecard before downloading it. Any discrepancies in the details may hinder the admission process. The details mentioned on XGMT 2023 scorecard:
Name of the candidate
Registration ID
Sectional percentile score
Sectional scores
Overall percentile
Qualifying status
Guidelines for further selection rounds
XIM University will consider several things before deciding on the cutoff scores to shortlist candidates for the selection rounds. The selection rounds include WAT, GD and PI. These rounds for the final selection will be held in Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
XIM University may conduct these selection rounds online as well. Candidates will have to appear for the GD-PI and WAT rounds in the allotted city if the university decides for the offline process. XIM University will inform about the selection status via an email that will be sent to the registered email address in April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined