UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for Patwari Exam Today: Check Website; Know Exam Details

UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for Patwari exam can be downloaded online.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for the Patwari Exam is scheduled to release today, Thursday, 2 February. Candidates who are gearing up to appear for the UKPSC Patwari Exam 2023 are requested to download the admit card from the website as soon as it is declared by the commission. The website that one should visit to check and download the UKPSC Admit Card 2023 is psc.uk.gov.in. The official website contains all the latest announcements.
The UKPSC Admit Card 2023 is a crucial document that all candidates must carry on exam day. To know more about the admit card and exam dates, you have to take a look at the updates on the official website - psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates are advised to take a proper look at the details mentioned on the admit card before downloading it.
It is important to note that the UKPSC Patwari Exam 2023 has been rescheduled. The admit card that is scheduled to release today will contain the new exam date and time.
According to the latest details, the UKPSC Patwari Exam 2023 which was supposed to be held on 8 January 2023 got cancelled due to a paper leak. Now, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 February, as per the date announced by the UKPSC.
The exam will be conducted at 458 centres across 13 districts in the state of Uttarakhand.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the UKPSC Admit Card 2023 online:
Go to the official website - psc.uk.gov.in.
Click on the link that states UKPSC Admit Card on the homepage.
A new page will display on your screen where you have to enter your login details and tap on submit.
The admit card for the Patwari exam will open on your screen.
Check the details on the hall ticket carefully.
Download it from the website and save a hard copy for the exam days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined