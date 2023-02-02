UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for Patwari Exam Today: Check Website; Know Exam Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for Patwari Exam Today: Check Website; Know Exam Details

UKPSC Admit Card 2023: You can download the admit card for the Patwari exam from psc.uk.gov.in.
Raajwrita Dutta
UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for Patwari exam can be downloaded online.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for the Patwari Exam is scheduled to release today, Thursday, 2 February. Candidates who are gearing up to appear for the UKPSC Patwari Exam 2023 are requested to download the admit card from the website as soon as it is declared by the commission. The website that one should visit to check and download the UKPSC Admit Card 2023 is psc.uk.gov.in. The official website contains all the latest announcements.

The UKPSC Admit Card 2023 is a crucial document that all candidates must carry on exam day. To know more about the admit card and exam dates, you have to take a look at the updates on the official website - psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates are advised to take a proper look at the details mentioned on the admit card before downloading it.

It is important to note that the UKPSC Patwari Exam 2023 has been rescheduled. The admit card that is scheduled to release today will contain the new exam date and time.

UKPSC Patwari Exam 2023: Important Updates

According to the latest details, the UKPSC Patwari Exam 2023 which was supposed to be held on 8 January 2023 got cancelled due to a paper leak. Now, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 February, as per the date announced by the UKPSC.

Candidates who are preparing to appear for the Patwari exam are requested to download the admit card as soon as it is declared on the website. They should check the personal details mentioned on the UKPSC Admit Card 2023 carefully.

The exam will be conducted at 458 centres across 13 districts in the state of Uttarakhand.

All candidates who have registered for the same will be allowed to sit for the test if they have the hall ticket.

UKPSC Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the UKPSC Admit Card 2023 online:

  • Go to the official website - psc.uk.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that states UKPSC Admit Card on the homepage.

  • A new page will display on your screen where you have to enter your login details and tap on submit.

  • The admit card for the Patwari exam will open on your screen.

  • Check the details on the hall ticket carefully.

  • Download it from the website and save a hard copy for the exam days.

