XAT 2023 Results Date Announced: Know the Date, Check Latest Details Here

XAT 2023 was formally conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) for all interested candidates who registered for it. The XAT 2023 exam was held on 8 January.

It is important to note that the exam was conducted in a computer-based mode in a single session. The session went on for 3 hours and 10 minutes across the country for all candidates who registered for the exam.

Now, it is time for the XAT 2023 results to be declared on the official website by the exam conducting body. As per the latest official details, the XAT 2023 result is scheduled to be declared on 31 January.