XAT 2023 Results Date Announced: Know the Date, Check Latest Details Here

XAT 2023 results will be announced by the end of January for the candidates.
(Photo: The Quint)
XAT 2023 was formally conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) for all interested candidates who registered for it. The XAT 2023 exam was held on 8 January.
It is important to note that the exam was conducted in a computer-based mode in a single session. The session went on for 3 hours and 10 minutes across the country for all candidates who registered for the exam.
Now, it is time for the XAT 2023 results to be declared on the official website by the exam conducting body. As per the latest official details, the XAT 2023 result is scheduled to be declared on 31 January.
Candidates who appeared for the XAT exam are requested to be alert and take note of the latest announcements.
Here is all they need to know:
Concerned candidates should note that the XAT 2023 results will be declared on the official website - xatonline.in on the scheduled date, which is 31 January.
As per the latest official details announced, the XAT 2023 results will be available for download between 31 January and 31 March. Interested candidates must take note of the dates if they want to check their scores on time.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the XAT 2023 result once released on the mentioned date:
Visit the official website - xatonline.in.
Click on the link that states XAT 2023 result on the homepage.
The login page will open on your screen and you have to enter the required details correctly.
Once you enter the details, the result will display on your screen.
Check your scores and download the XAT result from the website.
Take a printout of the scorecard for your reference.
