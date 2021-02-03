West Bengal to Resume Schools for Classes 9 to 12 From 12 Feb

Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday, 2 February, announced that the state government is planning to reopen schools from 12 February 2021.

He stated that his department is considering to resume classes for 9 to 12. The decision to resume classroom operations for junior standards will be taken later.

"I have a scheduled meeting with university vice-chancellors on February 3, where we will decide on the date for resuming classes in all colleges. Accordingly, we will take the next call," Chatterjee told the media at Trinamool Bhavan.

Chatterjee further stated that COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be followed in case of the resumption of classroom operations.

"We have plans to reopen schools, from Class 9 to 12. We will ask all the school authorities to strictly maintain COVID-19 protocols," he said.