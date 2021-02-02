Odisha to Reopen Schools for Classes 9, 11 from 8 Feb

Odisha Government is all set to reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 and 11. Schools are scheduled to reopen on 8 February 2021, and will go on till 30 April 2021.

As per the official notification by school and mass education department, classes will be conducted from 8.30 am to 10.30 am from Monday to Saturday. Schools have been directed to conduct three periods in this duration of two hours. Starting time of the school can be rescheduled depending on the local whether.