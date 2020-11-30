No Plan To Open Colleges, Syllabus May Be Cut: Bengal Edu Minister

Chatterjee said that the syllabus for UG & PG courses could be reduced and the first semester could be held online.

The West Bengal government has not taken a decision on reopening colleges and universities for physical classes, the state’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday, 29 November, reported The Indian Express.

Following a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors of all state universities, Minister Chatterjee said that college campuses cannot be opened for students due to the pandemic.