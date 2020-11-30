Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed Across J&K Till 31 December

Education Coaching institutes outside containment zones can operate only with 50 percent capacity.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, with the exception of training institutions run by the central and state government will be shut till 31 December, the government said on Sunday, 30 November, reported news agency PTI. The order was issued by the Union territory’s Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, following a detailed review of the coronavirus situation in the state.

Coaching centres outside containment zones will be allowed to take classes with only 50 percent of its total capacity and will have to strictly follow all health SOPs issued by the union ministry of education.

While 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff from non-containment zones can come to school for online teaching or tele-counseling related purposes. In addition, as had been allowed earlier, students from classes 9 to 12 came come to schools outside non-containment zones for guidance from teachers only on voluntary basis.