West Bengal Class 12 Result 2023 Date: WBCHSE HS 12th Result Expected On 24 May

West Bengal HS Result 2023: The State Education Minister of West Bengal, Bratsya Basu has informed about the WBCHSE HS result 2023 release date and time.

As per the official confirmation, the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will be declared on 24 May 2023 at 12 PM via a Press Conference. The candidates will be able to check the West Bengal 12th Result 2023 at www.wbchse.wb.gov.in and www.wbresults.nic.in.

This year around 8.5 Lakh students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts Streams appeared for the West Bengal Class 12th Exams. WBCHSE conducted the Class 12 Board Exams from 14 to 27 March 2023. The WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be released online and will be provisional in nature whereas the hard copy Marksheets will be distributed by the council on 31 May 2023.