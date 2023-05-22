RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: Rajasthan Board To Declare 10th Result Soon

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Updates: The Board Of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to release the RBSE 10th result 2023 soon. As per the latest reports, RBSE is expected to declare the Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2023 on 24 May 2023. However, there is no official confirmation from the authorities about the RBSE 10th date and time for the declaration of the results.

After the results are released, students can check and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE has already declared the Class 12th Board Results for Science and Commerce stream on May 18 though 12th result for Arts stream is not out yet.

RBSE 10th exam was conducted from 16 March to 13 April and around 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations this year. Check the steps below to download the results.