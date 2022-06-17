WBJEE Result 2022 Today: Check Date, Time, and How to Check on wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to declare the results of WBJEE 2022 on Friday, 17 June 2022. The exam is conducted every year for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for WBJEE 2022 are advised to visit wbjeeb.nic.in to check their results.