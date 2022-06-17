WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key Released: Check Official Website, Result Details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) final answer key has been officially released on the website for all the candidates. The candidates who had appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam can check the final answer key by visiting the official website. They can also download the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key from the website by entering the correct login details. Now, that the final answer key has been released, the West Bengal Board will also release the results shortly.

The official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) that the candidates need to visit to download the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key is wbjeeb.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates. They can also check updates on the WBJEE 2022 Result.