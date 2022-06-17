WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key Released: Check Official Website, Result Details

WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key is available on the website for download.
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) final answer key has been officially released on the website for all the candidates. The candidates who had appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam can check the final answer key by visiting the official website. They can also download the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key from the website by entering the correct login details. Now, that the final answer key has been released, the West Bengal Board will also release the results shortly.
The official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) that the candidates need to visit to download the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key is wbjeeb.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates. They can also check updates on the WBJEE 2022 Result.
It is to be noted that the WBJEE 2022 Preliminary Answer Key was released earlier and the candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key till 8 May 2022. Now, the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key has been published based on the objections raised.
Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to check and download the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key online:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) – wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key activated link on the homepage.
Step 3: The answer key PDF will display on the screen of your device once you click on the link.
Step 4: Check the details on the answer key PDF and download the same from the website.
Step 5: You can also take a printout of the WBJEE 2022 Final Answer Key from the website.