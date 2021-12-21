WBJEE 2022 Registration to Begin from 24 December, Exam on 23 April 2022

WBJEE 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will commence the registrations for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 from Friday, 24 December 2021. However, the board has informed that the date is tentative.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same will be able to do it on the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE is held for selection of candidates for admission to undergraduate engineering, phramacy and architecture courses in private and government colleges in West Bengal.