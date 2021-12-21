WBJEE 2022 Registration to Begin from 24 December, Exam on 23 April 2022

WBJEE registrations 2022 to begin from 24 December 2021. Image used for representation purpose.
WBJEE 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will commence the registrations for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 from Friday, 24 December 2021. However, the board has informed that the date is tentative.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same will be able to do it on the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEE is held for selection of candidates for admission to undergraduate engineering, phramacy and architecture courses in private and government colleges in West Bengal.
Online Application with payment of fees: 24 December 2021 to 10 January 2022 (06 pm)
Online correction and downloading revised conformation page: 11 to 13 January 2022
Admit Card available for download: 18 to 23 April 2022
WBJEE Exam date: 23 April 2022
WBJEE 2022 result date is yet to be announced.
Visit the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in
Click WBJEE registration link
Enter your personal details and register
Enter your registration number and password
Click on Login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
WBJEE is an entrance test conducted for admission into into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.
