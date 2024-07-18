WBJEE Counselling 2024 Registration Date Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

WBJEE Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the WBJEE Counselling 2024. The last date to apply for the counselling round has been extended till 21 July 2024, providing candidates with additional time to complete the registration process.

To apply online, candidates can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and follow the simple steps outlined below. A registration fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the registration and the payment must be done through online mode. It should be noted that the registration fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

The counselling process for WBJEE 2024 will be conducted in three rounds. During these rounds, colleges and courses will be allocated to students based on their WBJEE ranks, preferences, and the availability of seats.