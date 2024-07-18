WBJEE Counselling 2024 Registration Date Extended; Check Revised Schedule Here

advertisement
WBJEE Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the WBJEE Counselling 2024. The last date to apply for the counselling round has been extended till 21 July 2024, providing candidates with additional time to complete the registration process.
To apply online, candidates can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and follow the simple steps outlined below. A registration fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the registration and the payment must be done through online mode. It should be noted that the registration fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.
The counselling process for WBJEE 2024 will be conducted in three rounds. During these rounds, colleges and courses will be allocated to students based on their WBJEE ranks, preferences, and the availability of seats.
Here is the revised schedule for WBJEE Counselling 2024.
Registration Start Date: 10 July 2024.
Last Date of Registration: 21 July 2024.
Payment of Registration Fee: 10 to 21 July 2024
Choice-filling Process: 10 to 21 July 2024
First Round of Seat Allotment Result: 23 July 2024
Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee: 23 to 29 July 2024
Second Round of Seat Allotment Result: 31 July 2024
Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee (Fresh allottees): 31 July 2024
Registration for Mop-Up Round: 5 to 7 August 2024
Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result: 9 August 2024
To check the full schedule of WBJEE 2024 Counselling, click here.
The choice-filling facility for counselling 2024 opened on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, exclusively for candidates seeking admission to the B. Pharmacy Course of Jadavpur University and Institute of Pharmacy, Jalpaiguri. These candidates can visit the official WBJEEB website and complete the application process.
WBJEEB has also provided students with the opportunity to apply for both the first round and the mop-up round of counselling. During these rounds, students will have multiple chances to fill out the application form, edit their choices, and select their preferred seats.
The seat allotment result for the first round of counselling will be declared on 31 July 2024. Subsequently, the second round of counselling will take place, offering students another opportunity to modify their choices and secure their preferred seats. The third or mop-up round seat allotment result will be announced on 9 August 2024, providing a final chance for candidates to participate in the counselling process.
Students who have also appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main are eligible to participate in WBJEE counselling. By participating in both counselling processes, candidates increase their chances of securing admission to their desired colleges and courses.
WBJEEB has emphasized that students must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their allotted institutes for document verification and admission between 23 and 29 July 2024.
Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on WBJEE Counselling 2024 registration link.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option
An application form will be displayed.
Fill all the details in the application form carefully.
Pay the application fee.
Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
