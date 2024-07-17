BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link & Steps to Download

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Out: The result of DElEd entrance examination in Rajasthan has was declared today on Wednesday, 17 July 2024. All those candidates who appeared in the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Exam 2024 can download and check their scores on the official website at result.predeledraj2024.in by using personal login details like roll number and date of birth.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Exam was conducted by the concerned officials on 30 June 2024 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, across 1917 examination centers in 33 districts of the state. Approximately, 6.24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 5.95 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance test.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd entrance exam is conducted for candidates who wish to pursue a two-year teacher education course necessary for becoming a teacher in elementary education.