BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link & Steps to Download

advertisement
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Out: The result of DElEd entrance examination in Rajasthan has was declared today on Wednesday, 17 July 2024. All those candidates who appeared in the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Exam 2024 can download and check their scores on the official website at result.predeledraj2024.in by using personal login details like roll number and date of birth.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Exam was conducted by the concerned officials on 30 June 2024 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, across 1917 examination centers in 33 districts of the state. Approximately, 6.24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 5.95 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance test.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd entrance exam is conducted for candidates who wish to pursue a two-year teacher education course necessary for becoming a teacher in elementary education.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result was declared today on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.
The BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 can be checked on the following websites.
result.predeledraj2024.in
predeledraj2024.in
Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 can be checked by using following login details.
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Follow below link to download and check the Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024.
Follow below steps to check the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024.
Visit the official website at predeledraj2024.in or result.predeledraj2024.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Download and save your result for future reference.
The final answer key of the DElEd entrance test was released earlier this month by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Kota, which conducted the exam. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam 2024 were allowed to take carbon copies of OMR sheets along with them after the exam was over. The provisional answer key was released on 7 July 2024, after which the objection window was closed. The revised answer key was released by the exam conducting authority after that.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)