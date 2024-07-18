Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Released: Direct Link & Steps to Download Hall Ticket

advertisement
Kerala SET Admit Card 2024: The Kerala SET examination is scheduled for July 2024. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination must know that the Kerala SET Admit Card has been released by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology and is now available on the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.
Kerala SET 2024 exam will be conducted in for two papers, including paper I and paper II. Paper I is common for all candidates and will include questions from sections like General Knowledge and Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II will include questions from the subject of specialization at Post Graduate (PG) Level.
It is mandatory for candidates to carry Kerala SET Admit Card on the day of examination. All those candidates who will fail to so will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Kerala SET 2024 admit card was released on Wednesday, 17 July 2024.
Kerala SET 2024 will be conducted on 28 July 2024.
The Kerala SET 2024 exam will be held for two papers - paper I and paper II. A total of 120 questions with 60 questions each for Part A and Part B will be included in the paper I and each question will carry one mark. For paper II there will be 120 questions from each specific subject and every question will carry 1 mark. However, there is an exception for Mathematics and Statistics. For these subjects there will be 80 questions carrying 1.5 marks each.
Follow below steps to download the Kerala SET 2024 Admit Card.
Go to the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading Kerala SET 2024 Admit Card.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will open on the screen.
Check the details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
It is pertinent to note that the Kerala SET 2024 exam is a state-level competitive exam conducted by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology. The exam will be conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility of candidates for the position of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Kerala.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).