UTET Answer Key 2024 Releasing Soon: How to Download the Provisional Key?

UTET 2024 provisional answer key may be out soon at ukutet.com. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:
i

(Photo: iStock)

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to release the UTET Answer Key 2024 soon. Candidates who took the exam on 24 October 2024, can access the provisional answer key on the official UBSE UTET website at ukutet.com or the UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UTET 2024 exam was held in two shifts on 24 October 2024, with the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Both Paper I and Paper II consisted of 150 questions, totaling 150 marks.

As per the official brochure, candidates can submit objections to any answer in the provisional key within a specified timeframe. Objections must be sent via email to secyutet@gmail.com along with supporting documentation. Subject experts will review the objections and make any necessary corrections. A final answer key will then be released on the website.

The UBSE will declare the UTET 2024 result after reviewing the OMR answer sheets. The result will be announced on the UBSE website and communicated to candidates through newspapers. Successful candidates will receive a certificate and marksheet via registered post.

Steps to Download the UTET Provisional Answer Key 2024

  • Go to the official website, ukutet.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct downloading link for UTET Answer Key 2024.

  • A PDF file will open on the screen.

  • Check the provisional answer key carefully.

  • Raise objections, if you find any discrepancy.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

