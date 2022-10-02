UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website: Steps To Check

UPSSSC admit card 2022 released on upsssc.gov.in. Here are the steps to download and check.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 can download their admit cards by using their personal login credentials like registration number, date of birth, and other details as required.
Candidates who have registered for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 must note that the exam will be conducted on 15 and 16 October 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts – morning (10 am to 12 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm). To stay updated, candidates should visit the official website regularly.
Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their hall tickets.
Go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the section 'Notice Board' and click on the direct admit card link that reads 'Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022'.
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a login page.
Enter the login details as asked.
Enter the verification code given in the dialogue box.
Hit the download admit card option.
Your UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.
Check all the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates must remember that without the admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Also, the admit cards will be available only through online mode. There are no other means to get the admit card.
