UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 76 Posts on Official Website
Know the eligibility criteria and steps to apply for UPSSSC recruitment.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released a notification informing about the recruitment of supply inspectors, upper division assistants, and lower division assistants.
Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply is 12 May 2022.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies
The UPSSSC recruitment drive 2022 would fill in 76 posts among which there are 11 vacancies for lower division assistants, 20 vacancies for upper division assistants, and 45 vacancies for supply inspector posts.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022:Eligibility Criteria
As per the official notification, "Only those candidates who have appeared in Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) - 2021 ( 01-Exam/2021) and have a valid score are eligible to apply against this advertisement."
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Steps To Apply
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 03-Exam/2022 starts from 22/04/202.'
A new page will appear, click on the apply link.
Submit the application after filling the details.
