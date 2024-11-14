UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 Now Available: How to Download at upsc.gov.in?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 Now Available: How to Download at upsc.gov.in?

Saima Andrabi
(Photo: iStock)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination, 2024, on its official website today. Candidates can download the admit card at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IFS Main Examination will be held from 24 November 2024, onwards in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm onwards.

Candidates are advised to download and print their e-admit cards as soon as possible and preserve them until the final result declaration. No physical admit cards will be issued.

The e-admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, photograph, and a QR code. Candidates should carefully verify the accuracy of these details and immediately report any discrepancies to the UPSC via email at soexam9-upsc@gov.in.

Steps to Download the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024

  • Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the admit card carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

