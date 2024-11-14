UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 Now Available: How to Download at upsc.gov.in?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination, 2024, on its official website today. Candidates can download the admit card at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IFS Main Examination will be held from 24 November 2024, onwards in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am and the second shift from 2:30 pm onwards.