UPSC Released IFS Main 2021 Results, Check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS Main exams result released at upsc.gov.in
(Photo: iStock)
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for IFS Main Examination 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the Indian Forest Services Examination 2021 can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The exams were conducted from 27 February 2021 to 6 March 2022.
After the candidate qualifies for the written examination, they will have to appear for the personality test and the selected students will have to pass all the eligibility criteria.
The students will have to present certificates to prove their age, educational qualifications, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), TA certificate, and more during the time of the personality test.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPSC IFS Main Result 2021.'
A new PDF file will open, and candidates should check their names and roll numbers.
Candidates need to download the file and keep a hard copy for future use.
The personality test will be conducted at the official office of UPSC in New Delhi. Candidates can check the official site for more details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)