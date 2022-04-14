UPSC Released IFS Main 2021 Results, Check at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for IFS Main Examination 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the Indian Forest Services Examination 2021 can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The exams were conducted from 27 February 2021 to 6 March 2022.

After the candidate qualifies for the written examination, they will have to appear for the personality test and the selected students will have to pass all the eligibility criteria.

The students will have to present certificates to prove their age, educational qualifications, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), TA certificate, and more during the time of the personality test.