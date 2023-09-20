Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019HPPSC Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Released At hppsc.hp.gov.in; Steps To Download

HPPSC Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card Released At hppsc.hp.gov.in; Steps To Download

Check the exam date and steps to download HPSC Mains exam 2023 admit card
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

HPSC Mains exam admit card 2023 released

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>HPSC Mains exam admit card 2023 released</p></div>

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC has released the admit card for the HPSC Mains exam 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Mains Entrance Examination 2023 has been scheduled for 26 to 28 September 2023. The examination will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The official notification regarding the same reads as follows, “The e-Admit cards and instructions to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above-mentioned Examinations have been uploaded on the website of the Commission www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. and the candidates have also been informed through SMS /e-mail on their respective Cellular Nos./ e-mail ID (s) provided by them in their respective online recruitment application forms”.

How To Download HPSC Mains Admit Card 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of HPSC at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the HPSC Mains exam 2023 admit card link

  3. You will have to enter your credentials to log in.

  4. You can save and download the HPSC Main exam admit card on your device.

  5. Make sure to take a print out for future reference.

