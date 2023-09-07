UPSC ESE 2024 Registration Started on upsc.gov.in: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

UPSC ESE 2023 Registration Begins. Check Notification and Direct Link Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) for 167 posts on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC ESE 2024 is 26 September 2023.
According to the UPSC ESE 2024 notification, the correction window for editing the application form will be available from 27 September to 3 October 2023.
Let us check out all the important details about the UPSC ESE 2024 including eligibility, application fee, exam date, steps to apply, and more.
The UPSC ESE 2024 registration started from 6 September 2023.
The UPSC ESE 2024 registration will end on 26 September 2023 at 6 pm.
The UPSC ESE 2024 is being held for 167 posts.
The UPSC ESE 2024 notification was released by the concerned officials on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.
Only those candidates are eligible to apply for the UPSC ESE 2024 who have completed an engineering degree from a well recognised institute.
The age limit for UPSC ESE 2024 is 21-30 years as on 1 January 2024.
The UPSC ESE 2024 exam (Prelims) will be conducted on 18 February 2024.
For qualifying the UPSC ESE 2024, candidates have to successfully pass both the stages of the examination, including Prelims and Mains.
The UPSC ESE 2024 application form is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 200. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from the application fee.
Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UPSC ESE 2024.
Complete the registration process.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your UPSC ESE application form will show up.
Enter all the required details.
Upload documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy of the application form for future reference.
