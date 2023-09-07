UPSC ESE 2024 Registration Started on upsc.gov.in: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPSC ESE 2024 Registration Started on upsc.gov.in: Direct Link & Steps To Apply

The last date to apply for the UPSC ESE 2024 is 26 September 2023.
The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) for 167 posts on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC ESE 2024 is 26 September 2023.

According to the UPSC ESE 2024 notification, the correction window for editing the application form will be available from 27 September to 3 October 2023.

Let us check out all the important details about the UPSC ESE 2024 including eligibility, application fee, exam date, steps to apply, and more.

UPSC ESE 2024 Registration Start Date

The UPSC ESE 2024 registration started from 6 September 2023.

UPSC ESE 2024 Registration Last Date

The UPSC ESE 2024 registration will end on 26 September 2023 at 6 pm.

UPSC ESE 2024 Vacancy Details

The UPSC ESE 2024 is being held for 167 posts.

UPSC ESE 2024 Notification PDF

The UPSC ESE 2024 notification was released by the concerned officials on Wednesday, 6 September 2023.

Direct Link for UPSC ESE 2024 Notification PDF

UPSC ESE 2024 Eligibility and Educational Qualification

Only those candidates are eligible to apply for the UPSC ESE 2024 who have completed an engineering degree from a well recognised institute.

UPSC ESE 2024 Age Limit

The age limit for UPSC ESE 2024 is 21-30 years as on 1 January 2024.

UPSC ESE 2024 Exam Date

The UPSC ESE 2024 exam (Prelims) will be conducted on 18 February 2024.

UPSC ESE 2024 Selection Process

For qualifying the UPSC ESE 2024, candidates have to successfully pass both the stages of the examination, including Prelims and Mains.

UPSC ESE 2024 Application Form

The UPSC ESE 2024 application form is available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2024 Application Fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 200. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are exempted from the application fee.

Steps To Apply for the UPSC ESE 2024

  • Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UPSC ESE 2024.

  • Complete the registration process.

  • Now go to the login page.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your UPSC ESE application form will show up.

  • Enter all the required details.

  • Upload documents, if any.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the form.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Direct Link To Apply for UPSC ESE 2024

