Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Starts Today: Check Full Schedule

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule Out at rajugneet2023.com.
(Photo: iStock)
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule Released: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has officially released the third round counselling schedule for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 on the official website, rajugneet2023.com.
Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 3 to seek admission into different MBBS and BDS courses must apply on the aforementioned website.
According to the Rajasthan NEET UG Schedule (Round 3), the online application process will commence from today on Thursday, 7 September 2023, and the last date to apply is 9 September 2023.
Here are the important dates mentioned in the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 schedule:
Online Application Process Starts: 7 September 2023.
Last Date of Submitting the Application Form: 9 September 2023 (11:55 pm).
Last Date of Paying the Application Fee: 9 September 2023 (4 pm).
Release of Provisional Merit List: 10 September 2023.
Release of Provisional Seat Matrix: 11 September 2023 (9 am).
Seat Allotment Based on Merit List: 12 to 18 September 2023.
Deposition of Security Amount: 7 to 11 September 2023 up to 12 noon.
For more details, please check the link below:
Direct Link for Rajasthan NEET UG (MEDICAL / DENTAL) COUNSELLING 2023 (MBBS, BDS) – Round 3 Notification.
Visit the official website, rajugneet2023.com.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed.
Enter all the required details.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)