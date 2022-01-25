UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022 Date Announced, Check Schedule Here

Check UPSC Engineering Services 2022 exam date
The exam dates for the UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam shall be conducted on 20 February 2022 in two shifts or sessions. While Shift 1 exams will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the timing for the Shift 2 is from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
In addition, candidates must note that they should download their UPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2022 15 days prior to the exam from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The paper 1 ( General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper) shall be conducted on 20 February 2022, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It shall be an objective paper, carrying 200 marks and of 2 hours duration.
Paper 2 on the other hand (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom engineering paper) shall be conducted on 20 February 2022, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. It shall be a discipline specific paper of 3 hours duration, carrying a total of 300 marks.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the three stages given below
Stage 1: Engineering Services- This is the preliminary stage or stage 1 which contains objective papers for selecting candidates for stage 2
Stage 2: This is the main stage of the engineering services which shall contain conventional type papers.
Stage 3: Personality Test
Through the UPSC engineering services exam 2022, the UPSC board is attempting to fill a total 247 vacancies.
For more details regarding the UPSC engineering services exam 2022, please visit the official website of UPSC and visit this space regularly.
