UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022 Date Announced, Check Schedule Here

The paper 1 ( General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper) shall be conducted on 20 February 2022, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It shall be an objective paper, carrying 200 marks and of 2 hours duration.

Paper 2 on the other hand (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom engineering paper) shall be conducted on 20 February 2022, from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. It shall be a discipline specific paper of 3 hours duration, carrying a total of 300 marks.