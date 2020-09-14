UPSC Recruitment: 204 Vacancies for Asst Professors, Engineers

The deadline to apply for the posts is 1 October. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday, 12 September, released a list of 204 vacancies which includes posts of specialist grade III assistant professors for various disciplines, live stock officers and assistant engineers. The deadline to apply for the posts is 1 October. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC 204 Vacancy Details:

Livestock Officer: 3 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology): 63 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Epidemiology): 1 vacancy

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery): 54 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Microbiology or Bacteriology): 15 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 12 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology) -- 17 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology) -- 3 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pharmacology) -- 11 vacancies

Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical) -- 25 vacancies

Assistant Engineer --1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for All Assistant Professor Posts

A recognised MBBS degree qualification with at least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognised teaching institution after obtaining the first Postgraduate degree.

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical)

Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics (with Statistics) or Economics (with Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Anthropology (with Statistics) or Sociology (with Statistics) or Demography (with Statistics) of a recognised University. Three years’ experience in collection, compilation, tabulation and analysis of statistical data.