UPSC Recruitment: 204 Vacancies for Asst Professors, Engineers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday, 12 September, released a list of 204 vacancies which includes posts of specialist grade III assistant professors for various disciplines, live stock officers and assistant engineers.
The deadline to apply for the posts is 1 October. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in.
A recognised MBBS degree qualification with at least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognised teaching institution after obtaining the first Postgraduate degree.
Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics (with Statistics) or Economics (with Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Anthropology (with Statistics) or Sociology (with Statistics) or Demography (with Statistics) of a recognised University.
Three years’ experience in collection, compilation, tabulation and analysis of statistical data.
