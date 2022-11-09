ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet To Be Released Soon at cisce.org

ICSE 10th exam time table will be released soon on cisce.org.
(Image: iStock)
The ICSE boards for the year 2023 will be conducted for the students of classes of 10th and 12th. The timetable for the 10th ICSE Boards 2023 will be released soon by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
The timetable will be released along with the exam pattern which will help the students prepare well in advance. The timetable and exam pattern will be available on the official website of the ICSE Board at cisce.org. Students must keep the following points in mind:
ICSE Class 10th date sheet will have the name of subjects, dates, and timing of the examination.
Candidates appearing for the ICSE 10th exams 2023 will have to choose a minimum of six subjects.
Students will have to select a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 subjects from their specific group.
Group 1: An internal examination percentage worth 80 marks and an internal assessment worth 20 marks.
Group 2: Students will have to choose at least two subjects and a maximum of three subjects from this group. There are 80 marks for the written paper and 20 for the internal assessment.
Group 3: Students can choose one course from this group for which a written test of 50 marks will be conducted and the internal evaluation will also be worth 50 points.
Candidates appearing for the ICSE 10th boards in 2023 must visit the official website at cisce.org
On the homepage, click on the link 'Download ICSE class 10 Date sheet 2023′.
A PDF document will appear on the screen with ICSE 10th date sheet for the year 2023.
You can download and take a printout for future use.
