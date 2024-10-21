ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 May be Out Soon: How to Check HSSLC, HSLC Driver Result

advertisement
The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) of Assam is anticipated to announce the results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 3 posts soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website, slrcg3.sebaonline.com, once declared.
The ADRE grade 3 exam was conducted on 15 September for HSSLC or Class 12 level posts and 29 September for graduate and HSLC driver posts. The commission has already released the provisional answer keys for both exam dates and invited objections from candidates. After reviewing the objections, the final answer keys will be prepared, and the results will be declared accordingly.
The SLRC will also announce the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks along with the results. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates.
It is important to note that there is a negative marking scheme for the HSLC driver, HSSLC, and graduate-level exams. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the total marks allotted to the question will be deducted. For questions carrying 1 mark, the negative marking will be 0.25, and for 2-mark questions, it will be 0.50.
The SLRC will be conducting the grade 4 direct recruitment examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 level posts on 27 October. Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit cards from slrcg4.sebaonline.org.
Visit the official website, slrcg3.sebaonline.org.
On the homepage, click on the direct result link for Class III posts.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecards for further reference.
