UPSC ESE 2022 Admit Card Released: Check Steps To Download Prelims Admit Card

Check steps to download your UPSC ESE 2022 Admit Card
The admit card for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2022 has been released for the preliminary examination, on 31 January 2022.
Hence, candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in, and download their respective admit cards.
The UPSC ESE 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on 20 February 2022, in two shifts. Moreover, the paper shall be of a total of 500 marks, containing MCQ-based questions.
Additionally, while candidates will be allowed to download their UPSC ESE 2022 admit cards till the day of the examination, all candidates are advised to download them as soon as possible to avoid any problems last minute.
Therefore, candidates must note that they will be requiring their official login credentials such as their registration ID, to download the UPSC ESE 2022 admit card.
Please see the step-by-step procedure given below now to check your admit card with ease.
Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, at upsc.gov.in.
Navigate to the 'Latest' section on the homepage and click on the link that reads, 'e-Admit Card Engineering Services Preliminary Examination.'
Enter your official login credentials such as registration ID and roll number in order to log in.
Your UPSC ESE 2022 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future references.
Candidates must note that the UPSC ESE 2022 admit card is an extremely important document, without which no candidate will be allowed to sit for the examination. Hence, as soon as they download it, they must check all the details given on it thoroughly. In case of any errors or discrepancies, candidates must report it immediately to the examination conducting body.
