UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023 Released on the Official Website, Check Details

UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023 available for download on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar on its website. Candidates who are interested can take a look at the examination schedule that is available on the website. They just have to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, to check the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar. The official website contains all the latest details on the exam timetable and other updates for the candidates.
They can keep checking the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in, to know if there are any other changes or updates in the timetable.
It is to be noted that the first exam of the year 2023 is going to be of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination. It is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 19 February 2023 as per the timetable.
The last date to apply for the examination will be 4 October 2022. Candidates should remember these important dates.
The examination that will be conducted on 9 December 2023, will be for S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE. The last date to submit the online application for S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE is 3 October 2023.
The notification for the same is expected to release on 13 September 2023 as per the latest details.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website if they want to stay updated about the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)