UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023 Released on the Official Website, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar on its website. Candidates who are interested can take a look at the examination schedule that is available on the website. They just have to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, to check the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar. The official website contains all the latest details on the exam timetable and other updates for the candidates.