UPSC CAPF AC 2022: Notification To Be Released Today

According to exam calendar, the notification for the Union Public Service Commission, Central Armed forces, or UPSC CAPF AC will be released today, 20 April 2022.

The registrations for the UPSC CAPF will begin after the release of the notification. The notification and the registration process will be on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The applications for UPSC CAPF will be open till 10 May 2022 and no application will be accepted after that. The applications will be submitted online at upsconline.nic.in.