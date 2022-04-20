UPSC CAPF AC 2022: Notification To Be Released Today

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 notification to be out today.
According to exam calendar, the notification for the Union Public Service Commission, Central Armed forces, or UPSC CAPF AC will be released today, 20 April 2022.
The registrations for the UPSC CAPF will begin after the release of the notification. The notification and the registration process will be on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The applications for UPSC CAPF will be open till 10 May 2022 and no application will be accepted after that. The applications will be submitted online at upsconline.nic.in.
CAPF AC Notification: 20 April 2022 (today)
UPSC CAPF AC Registrations: Begin from 20 April 2022 (today)
Last date to Apply: 10 May 2022.
UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022: Likely by 20 July 2022.
UPSC CAPF 2022 Exam Date: 7 August 2022
The candidates must know that the admit card release date is tentative and as seen in the last years, UPSC admit cards are released 3-4 weeks before the exam.
There are certain eligibility criteria regarding the age, educational qualification and citizenship. While any Indian citizen can apply, you need to read the details in the notification.
Candidates interested in UOSC CAPF AC must have a graduate degree from a recognised university or any other equivalent qualification. The candidates must be between the age of 20 and 25.
The candidates who qualify the exam on 7 August 2022 will be eligible for next round of personal interview which will be followed by Physical Eligibility Test.
