UPMSP UP Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared on 27 April

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release the UP Board class 10, 12 results 2023 shortly on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The board has not yet confirmed the exact result date and time of the UP Board Results. However it is likely that the result may be declared anytime before 27 April 2023.

According to sources, the answer sheet completion process was done on 31 March but the marks tabulation is still ongoing.