UPMSP UP Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared on 27 April

UP Board 10, 12 Result To Be Declared on 27 April 2023: Check details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release the UP Board class 10, 12 results 2023 shortly on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The board has not yet confirmed the exact result date and time of the UP Board Results. However it is likely that the result may be declared anytime before 27 April 2023.
According to sources, the answer sheet completion process was done on 31 March but the marks tabulation is still ongoing.
The announcement of results will be made through an official press conference. Once the conference is over, a direct link along with topper list will be uploaded on the above mentioned websites.
This year, UP board Class 10, 12 exams were conducted between 16 February and 4 March 2023. It is being reported that approximately 56 lakh students registered for the UP Board matric and intermediate exams 2023.
According to sources, the UP Board Class 10, 12 result will be out in next 10 days. As per a board officials, it is likely that the result will be declared on or before 27 April 2023.
Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the direct Results 2023 link.
Now click on the Class 10 or Class 12 link.
A login page will appear.
Enter login details.
Hit submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
