Osmania University Results 2023: BSc, BCom, BBA & BA Result Declared; Link Here

The Osmania University (OU) has released the first semester results for BSC, BCom, BBA & BA courses results on the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination that was held from 17 February to 3 March 2023 can download and check their results by using their personal login credentials like examination hall ID and password.

Candidates must remember that they need to score at least 45% marks in each course and if they fail to do so, they have to appear in the compartment/backlog examination, the dates of which will be notified separately by the university.