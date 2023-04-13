Osmania University Results 2023: BSc, BCom, BBA & BA Result Declared; Link Here

Osmania University BSc, BCom, BBA, and BA Result 2023 Out: Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Osmania University (OU) has released the first semester results for BSC, BCom, BBA & BA courses results on the official website, osmania.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination that was held from 17 February to 3 March 2023 can download and check their results by using their personal login credentials like examination hall ID and password.
Candidates must remember that they need to score at least 45% marks in each course and if they fail to do so, they have to appear in the compartment/backlog examination, the dates of which will be notified separately by the university.
The OU 1st Semester Examination February Session was held for a duration of three hours in an offline mode from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates awaiting the results of other courses from the university must keep visiting the official website regularly.
Check this space daily to get the latest updates on Osmania University Results 2023.
Go to the official website, osmania.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on direct link for BSc, BCom, BBA, and BA First Semester Results 2023.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)