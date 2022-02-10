UPMSP Pre-Board Exams Mandatory: Class 10 and 12 Boards Likely To Be in March

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that the pre-board exams are mandatory for the Class 10 and 12 students.

This decision has been made with an attempt to familiarise the students with the exam patterns.

The UPMSP will soon confirm the dates for Class 10 and 12 boards 2022. The Class 10 and 12 exams datasheet for the UP board is expected to be released in the first week of March and the subject-wise date sheet is also expected to be released shortly.

The admit cards for the students appearing for their UP board intermediate and high school exams in 2022 will be issued after the date sheet is out.