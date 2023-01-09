UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Release Date: Latest Update on UP Board Exam

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Latest Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board 10, 12 Class Exam Date Sheet anytime soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Once released, candidates can use the below mentioned steps to download and check the UP Board Time Table 2023.

Approximately, 58 lakh candidates have registered for the 10, 12 UP board exams 2023 this year. Out of these, 31,16,458 students from 10th class and 27,50,871 students from 12th class have registered for the UP Board Final Exams 2023.