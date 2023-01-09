UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Release Date: Latest Update on UP Board Exam

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for 10, 12 Classes: Check Latest Updates Here.
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Latest Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board 10, 12 Class Exam Date Sheet anytime soon on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
Once released, candidates can use the below mentioned steps to download and check the UP Board Time Table 2023.
Approximately, 58 lakh candidates have registered for the 10, 12 UP board exams 2023 this year. Out of these, 31,16,458 students from 10th class and 27,50,871 students from 12th class have registered for the UP Board Final Exams 2023.
On 6 January 2023, the UPMSP issued the pre-exam dates and intermediate practical exam dates for 10th and 12th class candidates. According to the schedule, the pre-board theory exams for 10, 12 classes will be conducted from 16 to 20 January 2023 while as the intermediate practical exams will be held in two phases. The first phase will be from 21 to 28 January 2023 and the second phase will be from 29 January to 5 February 2023.
Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the updates and downloads section.
Search and click on the direct links for UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet 2023.
A PDF file will show up on your computer screen.
Check the UP Board Time Table 2023 carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
