UPJEE 2021 Exam to Be Conducted From 15-20 June

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the dates for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic). The council released its Information Brochure on Thursday, 25 February. Interested candidates can download the brochure from council’s website: https://jeecup.nic.in/.
The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam is conducted for admission to several Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education, UP. Registration for the same has not commenced yet.
The application form fee for General and OBC category applicants is Rs 350. Whereas, the candidates belonging to SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 250 as application fee.
The Papers of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted in Offline mode only. The Papers of rest Groups i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted in ONLINE mode in selected districts.
Applicants willing to apply for UPJEE should be a minimum fourteen years of age. However, there is no upper age limit to be eligible for it. For subject-wise eligibility, candidates can refer to the Information Brochure.
