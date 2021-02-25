ICSI CS Professional Exam Results Declared, Executive at 2 PM

As per the official notice, “The centre-wise merit list (up to third rank for each stage of examination) along with the particulars of candidates shall also be provided through the above link at 2:00 pm on 25th February 2021.”

Results of the qualified candidates will also be mailed to their registered e-mail address. Physical copies of result-cum-marks statement to candidates of the Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) examination will not be dispatched. They are required to download formal e-result-cum-marks statements from the website.

However, the result-cum-marks statements of the Professional Programme examination will be issued in physical form and would be dispatched to all candidates concerned by 2 March 2021.