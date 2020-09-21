UP Govt Introduces NCERT Syllabus for Class 11, 12 Commerce Stream

The NCERT syllabus will be introduced from the next session. The exams based on the syllabus will be held in 2022. The Quint Image used for representational purposes only. | (Photo: iStock) Education The NCERT syllabus will be introduced from the next session. The exams based on the syllabus will be held in 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Board on Sunday, 20 September, announced that it will be introducing NCERT-based syllabus for students classes 11 and 12, opting for Commerce in more than 28,000 schools, affiliated to the state education board.

The NCERT based syllabus will be introduced from the next session. The first class 12 exams based on the syllabus will be held in 2022.

The old UP state education syllabus prescribe one compulsory subject of Hindi or general Hindi, book keeping and accountancy and business organisation and correspondence, along with any two out of economics, commercial geography, banking elements, industrial organisation, mathematics and elementary statistics, computer, as well as insurance principles and behaviour besides two subjects out of the humanities stream. According to officials, the new syllabus will prescribe students general Hindi and business studies and accountancy as compulsory subjects besides any two optional subjects out of economics, English, mathematics and computer.

UP Govt Not Planning to Reopen Schools on 21 September

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that chances of the partial reopening of schools from 21 September were "very bleak" due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. "It is very unlikely that schools can be allowed to function partially. It is not possible to run schools, even partially, at least, for this month. Safety of the students is a big issue and it cannot be compromised," Sharma said.