UP DElEd 2024 Registration Closes Today: How to Apply at updeled.gov.in?

Candidates hoping to secure a spot in Uttar Pradesh's Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) program have until today, 22 October to submit their online applications at updeled.gov.in. The registration portal, will close at the end of the day.

The application window for UP DElEd 2024 reopened on 16 October, giving candidates a final chance to apply. However, time is running out as the deadline to pay the application fee is 23 October and the final deadline to take a printout of the completed application form is 25 October.

The UP DElEd state merit list will be determined based on candidates' percentage scores in their high school, intermediate, and graduation examinations. It is important to note that there will be no application form correction window, so candidates are advised to carefully review their applications before submitting.