UGC NET 2022 Result Updates: NTA to Release the Result Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 result for December cycle to be out soon
(Photo: iStock)
UGC NET 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the UGC NET 2022 Result or the outcome for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test for the December 2022 examination. The results can be out anytime soon. After the release of the results, candidates will be able to check their scorecards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
NTA had organized the computer-based exam for candidates appearing in UGC NET 2022 which was conducted from 21 February to 16 March 2023. The was held in multiple shifts for Junior Research Fellowship and the posts of assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The provisional answer key for UGC NET 2023 was released by NTA on 23 March and candidates could challenge the answer key till 25 March 2023, 8 PM. NTA managed to have a panel of subject experts to verify the challenges of the students. If the challenge of any candidate is correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key was released on 6 April.
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the NTA UGC NET result 2023 link under the candidate's activities.
Then you will have to enter the UGC NET December 2022 credentials to login.
You can submit and download the UGC NET December 2022 result
The result will be displayed on the screen and you can download or take a print out for future use.
