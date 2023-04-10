UGC NET 2022 Result Updates: NTA to Release the Result Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to release the UGC NET 2022 Result or the outcome for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test for the December 2022 examination. The results can be out anytime soon. After the release of the results, candidates will be able to check their scorecards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA had organized the computer-based exam for candidates appearing in UGC NET 2022 which was conducted from 21 February to 16 March 2023. The was held in multiple shifts for Junior Research Fellowship and the posts of assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.