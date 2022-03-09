UP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable for 2022 Released; Check Exam Date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday, 8 March, released the date sheet (timetable) of the UP board class 10 and 12 exams 2022.

Students who are enrolled to appear for the UP class 10 or 12 board exams 2022 can check the exam dates on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.