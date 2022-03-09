UP Board Class 10, 12 Timetable for 2022 Released; Check Exam Date

UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to begin from 24 March
Check UP Board Classes 10 and 12 date sheet on UPMSP website. Image used for representative purposes. 

(Photo: iStock)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday, 8 March, released the date sheet (timetable) of the UP board class 10 and 12 exams 2022.

Students who are enrolled to appear for the UP class 10 or 12 board exams 2022 can check the exam dates on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP board class 10 or 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted from 12 March to 12 April 2022.

How To Download UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable 2022?

  • Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

  • Go to Important Information section

  • Click on UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exam timetable 2022 link on the homepage

  • UP board class 10 and 12 exam timetable 2022 pdf will open on the screen.

  • Check you exam dates

  • Download and print it for future reference

UP board classes 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts, that is, morning (8 am to 11:15 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 5:15 pm) shift.

Around 51.92 lakh students are registered to appear for the UP board class 10 and 12 exams 2022, reported NDTV. Out of which around 27.81 lakh students will appear for class 10 board exam, while around 24.11 lakh candidates will sit for class 12 exams.

For more information about UP board 2022 exams, students are advised to visit the official website of the UPMSP.

